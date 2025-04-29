403
Copper Market Tightens As Inventories Plunge And Supply Risks Mount
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copper prices continued to climb on April 29, 2025, as reported by TradingView and market data, with the rally driven by a sharp contraction in global inventories and persistent supply constraints.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper contract traded at $9,410 per metric ton, while copper futures on major exchanges hovered near $4.89 per pound, reflecting a 21% gain since the start of the year.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) copper inventories fell by an extraordinary 31.97% week-over-week, reaching 116,753 metric tons, marking one of the steepest drawdowns in recent memory.
National Chinese inventories dropped by 26,600 metric tons to 155,100 metric tons, while LME stocks slipped by 650 metric tons to 202,800 metric tons. International inventories mirrored this trend, with a 1,967-metric-ton decline to 13,336 metric tons.
These synchronized reductions across all major trading hubs signal a market in deficit, with demand outpacing available supply. The market's tightness has roots in both structural and cyclical forces.
Pre-holiday restocking in China, limited import flows, and disruptions at major mines have all contributed to the inventory squeeze. Industry analysts point to ongoing supply issues, including mine closures and operational setbacks in top producing countries, as key drivers behind the current deficit.
The BHP Group's $39 billion bid for Anglo-American, if successful, would consolidate nearly 10% of global copper supply under one company, underscoring the strategic importance of securing future production.
Demand remains robust, fueled by the global shift toward renewable energy, electric vehicles, and infrastructure upgrades. Non-OECD nations such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brazil have posted strong consumption gains, while clean technology sectors continue to absorb increasing volumes of copper.
Copper Market at a Crossroads Amid Strong Demand
The International Energy Agency projects global copper demand will rise from 25.9 million metric tons in 2023 to 32.6 million by 2035, a 26% increase, with clean tech usage expected to jump by 81%.
Despite these bullish fundamentals, the market faces headwinds. The United States' evolving tariff policy has injected volatility, widening the price gap between US and London exchanges to levels not seen since 1987.
Any shift in trade policy could trigger abrupt price swings, while a correction in US equities could spill over into copper, amplifying downside risks. Technical analysis shows copper consolidating below key resistance at $4.91 per pound, with sideways trading dominating recent sessions.
Market participants watch closely for post-holiday restocking trends in China, as continued destocking could push prices to new highs, while inventory rebuilding may cap further gains.
The copper market stands at a crossroads, shaped by tightening supply, strong demand, and policy uncertainty. Investors and industrial buyers alike must navigate these complexities as the world's most important industrial metal enters a new phase of volatility and strategic competition.
