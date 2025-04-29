403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Holds Steady As Supply Growth And Demand Shifts Narrow Market Deficit
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver prices opened April 29, 2025, at $33.05 per ounce, according to TradingView and TradingEconomics, reflecting a market that has lost momentum but remains stable after a volatile first quarter.
Data from India's Mumbai market shows a mild dip, with silver at ₹100.40 per gram, continuing a trend of gentle weakness throughout April. These figures come as global markets digest a fifth consecutive year of structural deficit.
However, the gap is narrowing due to rising supply and subtle changes in demand. The latest technical chart shows silver consolidating above the 200-hour moving average, with prices oscillating between $32.90 and $33.23 over the past day.
The Bollinger Bands have compressed, and the price remains close to the middle band, indicating reduced volatility and a market waiting for new direction. Moving averages still point to a bullish trend, but the lack of a decisive breakout signals caution among traders.
The core story driving silver's market in 2025 is the supply-demand balance. The Silver Institute and Metals Focus report that total global supply will grow by 2% to 1.03 billion ounces this year, thanks to increased mining output, especially from Mexico and Poland.
Recycling supply has stabilized after a 6% jump in 2024, with urban mining in Europe achieving higher recovery rates. Pan American Silver's La Colorada expansion alone will add about 4 million ounces annually, underlining how existing operations, rather than new mines, are lifting output.
Silver Market Outlook
On the demand side, industrial consumption remains robust but has plateaued. Industrial use is forecast at 680.5 million ounces, steady after last year's record, with electronics and electric vehicles maintaining strong demand.
However, the solar sector, a major silver consumer, is seeing manufacturers reduce silver content per panel by 5–7% annually, offsetting some of the growth in installations.
Investment demand for coins and bars is recovering, up 7% after a sharp drop in 2024, but remains well below pandemic-era highs. The US market, in particular, saw a 46% fall in physical investment last year, while Europe and Asia show steadier interest.
Market sentiment shifted overnight as easing US-China trade tensions lifted the dollar and reduced safe-haven demand. President Trump's willingness to negotiate tariffs, along with China's exemption of some US goods from steep levies, helped calm markets.
As a result, silver extended mild losses, mirroring gold's decline in Asia and Europe. Looking ahead, analysts see the silver market at a crossroads.
If prices break above $34.65, momentum could return, but a fall below $31.85 would signal further downside. The market remains sensitive to US economic data, trade developments, and industrial demand signals.
For now, silver's story is one of balance: supply is finally catching up, but persistent deficits and steady industrial use keep the market tight. Business remains watchful, with few willing to take large positions until a clearer trend emerges.
Data from India's Mumbai market shows a mild dip, with silver at ₹100.40 per gram, continuing a trend of gentle weakness throughout April. These figures come as global markets digest a fifth consecutive year of structural deficit.
However, the gap is narrowing due to rising supply and subtle changes in demand. The latest technical chart shows silver consolidating above the 200-hour moving average, with prices oscillating between $32.90 and $33.23 over the past day.
The Bollinger Bands have compressed, and the price remains close to the middle band, indicating reduced volatility and a market waiting for new direction. Moving averages still point to a bullish trend, but the lack of a decisive breakout signals caution among traders.
The core story driving silver's market in 2025 is the supply-demand balance. The Silver Institute and Metals Focus report that total global supply will grow by 2% to 1.03 billion ounces this year, thanks to increased mining output, especially from Mexico and Poland.
Recycling supply has stabilized after a 6% jump in 2024, with urban mining in Europe achieving higher recovery rates. Pan American Silver's La Colorada expansion alone will add about 4 million ounces annually, underlining how existing operations, rather than new mines, are lifting output.
Silver Market Outlook
On the demand side, industrial consumption remains robust but has plateaued. Industrial use is forecast at 680.5 million ounces, steady after last year's record, with electronics and electric vehicles maintaining strong demand.
However, the solar sector, a major silver consumer, is seeing manufacturers reduce silver content per panel by 5–7% annually, offsetting some of the growth in installations.
Investment demand for coins and bars is recovering, up 7% after a sharp drop in 2024, but remains well below pandemic-era highs. The US market, in particular, saw a 46% fall in physical investment last year, while Europe and Asia show steadier interest.
Market sentiment shifted overnight as easing US-China trade tensions lifted the dollar and reduced safe-haven demand. President Trump's willingness to negotiate tariffs, along with China's exemption of some US goods from steep levies, helped calm markets.
As a result, silver extended mild losses, mirroring gold's decline in Asia and Europe. Looking ahead, analysts see the silver market at a crossroads.
If prices break above $34.65, momentum could return, but a fall below $31.85 would signal further downside. The market remains sensitive to US economic data, trade developments, and industrial demand signals.
For now, silver's story is one of balance: supply is finally catching up, but persistent deficits and steady industrial use keep the market tight. Business remains watchful, with few willing to take large positions until a clearer trend emerges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment