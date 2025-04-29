403
Argentina’S Peso Finds Unsteady Footing As Controls Lifted And Market Gap Narrows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 29, 2025, the Argentine peso traded at 1,178 per US dollar in official markets, according to Trading Economics and bluedollar.
The blue dollar, Argentina's informal market rate, hovered between 1,165 and 1,185 per dollar, narrowing the gap with the official rate to about 6%. This marks a sharp change from the double-digit spreads that defined Argentina's currency landscape only weeks ago.
President Javier Milei's government recently tore down six years of capital and currency controls. This move, enabled by a $20 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund-with $12 billion delivered immediately-aims to restore market discipline and attract foreign investment.
The government now lets the peso float within a band of 1,000 to 1,400 per dollar, ending the crawling peg system that had artificially slowed the peso' fall. The immediate aftermath saw the peso tumble by over 10%, landing near 1,200 per dollar.
Market participants braced for chaos, but the currency stabilized as exporters sold dollars and IMF funds bolstered reserves. The blue dollar, a key indicator of real demand for hard currency, stopped running away from the official rate.
The spread between the two rates collapsed from over 25% to under 7%, signaling that fears of a sudden devaluation have eased for now. Investors and traders have responded with cautious optimism.
Argentina's Peso Shows Fragile Stability
The central bank's reserves rose to $44 billion, helped by export inflows and the IMF loan. Peso deposit rates jumped to 35–37%, making local currency holdings more attractive and slowing the rush to buy dollars.
Inflation, which ran at nearly 300% at the start of 2024, has dropped to 56% year-on-year. Poverty has also edged down to 38.1%, according to official statistics. Despite these early wins, the market remains wary.
Peso futures suggest that traders expect the currency to weaken again later this year, possibly drifting toward the upper end of the new trading band.
The government's“zero deficit” policy and its pledge not to intervene unless the peso drops below 1,000 per dollar have reassured some, but not all, market participants. Hardware store owners and small importers still face uncertainty, as goods priced in dollars have jumped by 30%.
Some suppliers have paused shipments, waiting for the dust to settle. The IMF projects Argentina's economy will grow by 5.5% in 2025, but warns that the country's recovery depends on continued fiscal discipline and strong export performance.
The real story is that Argentina's currency market has moved from artificial calm to a fragile stability. The shrinking gap between official and blue dollar rates shows that the market is adjusting, but the underlying risks remain.
The peso's fate now depends on the government's ability to deliver on reforms and on the resilience of Argentina's export sector.
