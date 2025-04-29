403
Chilean Peso Weakens As Dollar Recovers, Market Eyes Copper And Policy Risks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data as of April 29, 2025, 07:16 UTC, shows the Chilean peso (CLP) losing ground against the US dollar (USD), with the USD/CLP rate at 947.87.
This marks a reversal from last week's brief peso rally, when the pair touched lows near 932. The latest move reflects renewed dollar strength and signals a shift in market sentiment after a volatile April.
The attached chart illustrates this change. The peso gained momentum mid-April, pushing USD/CLP down from highs above 1,000 to below 940. However, the last sessions show the dollar rebounding, with the exchange rate climbing steadily.
The price now sits above short-term moving averages, and the recent candles break through resistance levels at 941 and 945. The 200-period moving average at 963.25 remains a distant ceiling, but the current trend points upward.
This price action follows a period of relative calm. From April 25 to April 28, the peso held firm, supported by stable copper prices and cautious optimism. Yet, as April closed, traders shifted back to the dollar.
The move coincided with a global uptick in risk aversion and persistent uncertainty in commodity markets. Copper, Chile's economic backbone, still shapes the peso's fate.
Recent data show copper prices holding steady, but not rallying enough to offset other pressures. Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, reported a 53% drop in pre-tax profit for the first quarter, citing negative exchange-rate effects and higher costs.
Chilean Peso Under Pressure Amid Global Headwinds
Despite a slight increase in production, the company could not escape the drag from a weaker peso and operational challenges. This underscores how currency moves and commodity prices feed directly into Chile's export earnings and fiscal health.
Inflation and monetary policy add to the complexity. Chile's central ban has kept its policy rate at 5.00%, pausing its easing cycle to monitor inflation, which remains above the 2–4% target.
The bank's cautious stance signals concern about external shocks and domestic price pressures. Analysts expect only gradual rate cuts later in 2025, contingent on inflation easing and global conditions stabilizing.
Fund flows and broader market context reinforce the peso's vulnerability. Recent weeks saw outflows from emerging market funds, while commodity-linked ETFs attracted some inflows, reflecting mixed investor confidence.
Chile's growth outlook remains modest, with GDP expected to expand 2–2.5% this year. However, external risks-such as global trade tensions, oil price swings, and a potential slowdown in China-continue to weigh on sentiment.
In summary, the Chilean peso' latest decline against the dollar highlights the currency's sensitivity to global forces, commodity prices, and policy signals.
The market's focus now turns to copper's next move, central bank decisions, and the evolving risk landscape. For now, traders favor the dollar, and the peso faces renewed pressure as April ends.
