Industry Leaders Call For Stronger Local Business Integration At The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) 2025

As Namibia's energy sector gains momentum, attention is increasingly turning toward ensuring that the nation's resource wealth delivers long-term economic empowerment. At a panel session held at the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) on April 25 – Building Local Business Capacity for Energy Sector Participation – industry stakeholders explored how strategic investments, public-private partnerships and enabling policy frameworks can open doors for Namibian businesses, especially in the oil and gas space.

The session featured key voices from across the energy and finance landscape, including Melanie Harrison, Country Leader at Deloitte Namibia; Jorge de Morais, General Manager of Kaeso Energy Services; and Precious Ehihamen, Head of Research and Intelligence at Moneda Invest. Together, they shared insights on bridging capacity gaps, fostering enabling environments and expanding inclusive participation in Namibia's energy boom.

“We brought together a group of experts to examine the process, identify the gaps and frame the issue - with the goal of understanding how local businesses can begin to plug into and benefit from the oil and gas sector across the value chain,” said Oneyka-Cindy Ojogbo, Deputy Managing Partner at CLG, who moderated the panel.

“Namibia needs to build laws and policies that make sense and make entry into the market easier for foreign investors. But also, the country needs to give them the responsibility to deliver,” said de Morais, emphasizing the importance of balancing investment attraction with accountability and local benefit.

Deloitte Namibia is playing an active role in local content development through foundational research and strategic advisory. Its Industrial Baseline Study maps the current capabilities of Namibian enterprises and identifies key areas for workforce and business development aligned with the energy sector's evolving needs.

Moneda Invest is similarly contributing by championing financial empowerment and SME growth. In collaboration with First National Bank and Ino Capital Investments, the firm recently launched the Local Accelerator program – a targeted initiative aimed at scaling SMEs within Namibia's oil, gas and broader energy sectors.

Kaeso Energy Services has positioned itself as a strong advocate for local content through consistent participation in capacity-building platforms such as NIEC and other industry forums. The company supports local businesses in accessing markets, technology and finance – critical components for competing in the energy space. It is also actively shaping policies and partnerships to ensure Namibian firms are well-prepared to win contracts and contribute meaningfully to the country's energy future.

As Namibia positions itself as a rising energy hub, such initiatives are laying the foundation for long-term, inclusive growth – ensuring the benefits of the energy transition reach beyond extraction to uplift the wider economy.

