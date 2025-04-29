403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amnesty International Describes Trump’s First 100 Days as ‘Disastrous’
(MENAFN) Amnesty International sharply criticized the early tenure of United States Leader Donald Trump, labeling his initial 100 days in office as catastrophic for human rights, both within the United States and globally.
During a speech in Brussels ahead of the release of Amnesty's State of the World’s Human Rights Report, Secretary General Agnes Callamard remarked, “President Trump's first 100 days have been disastrous for human rights in the US and internationally.”
Callamard accused the Trump administration of facilitating a “corporate capture of state power,” citing the increasing governmental influence of wealthy figures like Elon Musk.
She warned that this dynamic is fostering an “era of rampant corruption, disinformation and impunity,” which could severely undermine democratic norms.
She urged governments worldwide to take a stand against these troubling patterns. Without decisive resistance, she cautioned, these "noxious trends" could become entrenched as a “toxic new normal” that would exact a devastating cost on future generations.
Callamard further condemned the “indifference” shown by countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany toward the “immense suffering” endured by Palestinians.
She asserted these nations are “complicit” through their continued arms sales to Israel and the suppression of “dissent” within their own borders regarding Israeli policies.
Additionally, she accused these same actors of undermining key international frameworks, stating, "Today, those very actors vandalize ... the universal declaration for human rights."
She emphasized that the UN Charter, the Genocide Convention, and the principle of the rule of law are being severely damaged by these powerful governments.
During a speech in Brussels ahead of the release of Amnesty's State of the World’s Human Rights Report, Secretary General Agnes Callamard remarked, “President Trump's first 100 days have been disastrous for human rights in the US and internationally.”
Callamard accused the Trump administration of facilitating a “corporate capture of state power,” citing the increasing governmental influence of wealthy figures like Elon Musk.
She warned that this dynamic is fostering an “era of rampant corruption, disinformation and impunity,” which could severely undermine democratic norms.
She urged governments worldwide to take a stand against these troubling patterns. Without decisive resistance, she cautioned, these "noxious trends" could become entrenched as a “toxic new normal” that would exact a devastating cost on future generations.
Callamard further condemned the “indifference” shown by countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany toward the “immense suffering” endured by Palestinians.
She asserted these nations are “complicit” through their continued arms sales to Israel and the suppression of “dissent” within their own borders regarding Israeli policies.
Additionally, she accused these same actors of undermining key international frameworks, stating, "Today, those very actors vandalize ... the universal declaration for human rights."
She emphasized that the UN Charter, the Genocide Convention, and the principle of the rule of law are being severely damaged by these powerful governments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment