IFS Accelerates Industrial AI Revolution: Q1 ARR Up 30%, Valuation Surges To EUR 15 Billion

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, announces strong growth for the first quarter of 2025, ending March 31, 2025. Buoyed by increasing customer adoption and the transformative impact of IFS, IFS's market value now exceeds EUR 15 billion.

IFS Q1 2025 Key Financial Results:



Annual Recurring Revenue increased by 30% YoY

Cloud Revenue increased by 39% YoY Recurring Revenue share at 82%, increased by 24% YoY

Validation of IFS's strategy has never been stronger, with IFS's existing shareholders extending their commitment and new minority shareholders investing in the business. This will enable IFS to accelerate faster and capture more of the growing opportunity that Industrial AI presents.

Customer demand for IFS's industrial application of generative and agentic AI is soaring, thanks to the ease of which IFS can be adopted and deployed, as well as the rapid value it delivers. IFS customers are not simply piloting AI, they are operationalizing it at scale, unlocking productivity, business resilience and strategic growth.

Over 50 new organizations became IFS customers in Q1, including global brands such as Total Energies, ArcelorMittal Projects Europe BV, Collins Aerospace, Goodyear and Hitachi Energy.

IFS recently announced IFS Nexus BlackTM , a strategic innovation program to expedite high-impact AI adoption for industrial organizations. Partnering with customers to solve bespoke, complex challenges in asset-intensive industries, IFS Nexus BlackTM enables rapid development and deployment of AI capabilities to turn bold ideas into tangible outcomes in a matter of weeks.

"IFS is creating real market momentum thanks to more and more of the world's most respected industrial companies embedding IFS into the very fabric of their operations and business processes," said IFS CEO, Mark Moffat . "This growth reaffirms our market leadership in mission critical areas of Enterprise Asset Management and Field Service Management."

"The development of IFS Nexus Black demonstrates our relentless commitment to innovation for customers. This is a true catalyst for accelerated AI value creation, designed exclusively for the complex needs of the industrial enterprise."

IFS Chief Financial Officer, Matthias Heiden , said: "Now, more than ever, businesses understand that an adaptable technology stack is crucial for resilience in the face of global financial instability, reflected in our Annual Recurring Revenue increasing by 30% year-on-year. IFS is leaving no stone unturned for our industrial customers, delivering agile solutions and providing them with the tools to drive efficiencies across their business."

Recent Highlights:



IFS appointed as an Advisory Board Member of the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on AI, an evidence-based forum debating AI policy and governance at the highest levels.

IFS the only company named as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Asset Management Software report.

IFS named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment

IFS named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Remanufacturing Management Software 2024 Vendor Assessment IFS signs strategic agreement with SBM to highlight commitment to growth in Saudi Arabia.

