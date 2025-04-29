ZTO To Announce First Quarter Financial Results On May 20, 2025 U.S. Eastern Time
United States:
1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:
800-963-976
Singapore:
800-120-5863
Mainland China:
4001-206-115
International:
1-412-317-6061
Passcode:
7604109
A replay of the conference call may be accessible through May 27, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Canada:
855-669-9658
Passcode:
5288285
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508
Email: [email protected]
