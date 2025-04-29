403
Indian, Pakistani demonstrators face off in London
(MENAFN) Indian and Pakistani demonstrators confronted each other outside the Pakistan High Commission in London amid rising tensions following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives earlier this week.
The Indian group gathered to condemn the attack, offer condolences to victims' families, and demand justice. They shouted slogans against terrorism and accused Pakistan of sheltering terror outfits — a long-standing charge by New Delhi. The Resistance Front, a group suspected of links to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam massacre. Islamabad has denied involvement.
Tensions flared further when a video emerged showing a Pakistani official near a “Pakistan stands with Kashmiris” banner making an allegedly provocative gesture toward Indian protesters. Also present was Pakistani Army Colonel Taimur Rahat, holding a photo of Indian Air Force officer Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured and later released by Pakistan after a 2019 aerial dogfight — itself a response to the Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian troops.
Following the Pahalgam incident, India expelled Pakistani diplomats, shut its land border, canceled Pakistani visas, and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, citing Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism. In a tit-for-tat response, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers, canceled bilateral accords, and expelled Indian military advisors.
On Friday, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch denounced what she called India’s “misinformation campaign,” warning against further escalation and stating that Pakistan was prepared to respond to any hostile move.
