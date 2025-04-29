Otobrite Launches Anti-Pinch Vision-AI Sensing System For Bus Doors To Prevent Passenger Injuries
oToBrite reports that the system has been approved by public bus operators in Taiwan. The solution not only enhances passenger safety but also helps reduce operational risks associated with passenger injury incidents.
While conventional systems typically rely on pressure-sensitive sensors, infrared, or mmWave radars, each of these technologies has its limitations. Infrared sensors can be affected by ambient lighting, and mmWave radar performance may vary depending on the material properties of nearby objects. In contrast, oToBrite's Vision-AI solution leverages deep learning algorithms to identify various human forms, even if partially obscured or carrying items like backpacks.
Traditional buses have relied on anti-pinch systems using passive pressure-sensitive sensors that only respond after physically pinching an object. These systems typically place sensors in the upper or middle sections of the door, making it difficult to detect smaller passengers such as children. As a result, traditional anti-pinch technology has led to accidents in many countries, where passengers were caught and dragged by closing doors.
oToBrite's Vision-AI technology provides a proactive safety solution, detecting even partially obscured passengers or those carrying umbrellas. This breakthrough enables a smarter, more comprehensive anti-pinch system that addresses long-standing boarding and exit safety concerns on public buses. For more information, visit oToBrite's website: .
SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.
