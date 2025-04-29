403
Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 29 April 2025
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 19823 DKT 02/06/25 II
|100
|100
|1.870
|100 %
|99.8341
|98 19906 DKT 02/09/25 III
|200
| 100
|1.670
|100 %
|99.4281
|Total
|300
|200
The sale will settle 1 May 2025
