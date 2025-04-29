403
Protests Break Out as Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Faces Fury at U.S. Capitol
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators confronted Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday at the US Capitol, shouting accusations of “War Criminal!” during his visit. The demonstration occurred during the US Council of Muslim Organizations' 10th Annual National Muslim Advocacy Day, where attendees called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the ongoing violence.
As Ben-Gvir, who was meeting with lawmakers, attempted to navigate the crowd, protesters chanted "Shame on you!" and "Free Free Palestine!" Videos circulating on social media captured the tense moment, showing Ben-Gvir shouting back at the demonstrators and attempting to push past his security before retreating into a congressional office.
The far-right Israeli minister’s U.S. visit has sparked multiple protests, including a similar demonstration in New York last Thursday. Ben-Gvir made further waves on Wednesday by claiming US Republicans backed his controversial proposal to target food and aid storage facilities in Gaza.
