Double victory at Red Dot: Eczacıbaşı Tiles Group’s VitrA and Villeroy & Boch brands recognised for their design excellence
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Eczacıbaşı Tiles Group, the company behind the successful VitrA, Villeroy & Boch, and Engers brands, received awards for two of its product series at the 2025 Red Dot Design Awards.
(ISTANBUL) - At the Red Dot Design Awards—one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions—VitrA’s CementEra series and Villeroy & Boch’s MetalCraft series were both recognised in the ‘Product Design’ category for 2025. This achievement highlights the brands’ creative excellence and their international design expertise.
Two different interpretations of urban aesthetics
CementEra, one of VitrA’s 2025 tile collections, combines the simplicity of concrete texture with modern lines, offering a refined surface design that captures the spirit of urban living. The collection blends minimalist elegance with functionality to create a contemporary and balanced interior atmosphere. With colour options in both warm and cool tones and a variety of size alternatives, it provides architects with extensive design flexibility. The glossy printing technique used in the 120x120 cm ‘fluid’ décor option adds a striking visual expression to surfaces.
Developed under the Villeroy & Boch brand, the MetalCraft series reinterprets the aesthetics of industrial metal surfaces through a modern lens. It brings together base tones like silver, steel, brown, and black with rich accents in copper, brass, and petrol shades—offering graceful transitions between light and shadow, matt and gloss. Designed for both wall and floor use, the porcelain tiles come in various sizes, delivering aesthetic appeal and technical excellence for residential and commercial spaces alike. With non-slip surface technology and easy-to-clean finishes such as VilbostonePlus and CeramicPlus, MetalCraft stands out as a durable and high-performance solution for architectural projects.
International jury recognises design excellence
Since 1955, the Red Dot Design Awards have been regarded as one of the world’s most significant markers of quality and innovation in design. In 2025, a panel of 43 independent experts from 21 countries evaluated entries from over 60 nations, assessing them against criteria such as functionality, aesthetics, quality, and sustainability. Both the CementEra and MetalCraft series successfully met these rigorous standards, earning recognition for their outstanding design quality.
