New Whatsapp Image Scam: Fraudsters Can Steal Data, Otps How To Stay Safe

A new type of WhatsApp scam is becoming increasingly popular around the world, with people losing large sums of money after falling victim to them.

This, however, isn't the first time that scammers are using WhatsApp to target people . Fraudsters have time and again used the social media messaging platform to dupe people by offering them jobs .

This time, the scam is not as easily identifiable as most others. Recently, a man in India lost Rs200,000 after he simply downloaded an image from an unknown number.

Fraudsters have been sending images embedded with malware to others on the application, making victims susceptible to losing personal information. The malware can give hackers access to your phone - allowing them to remotely access your device and even letting them steal sensitive personal data.

How you can stay safe

While being vigilant and on the lookout for such frauds is the most obvious; here are some steps you can take to stay safe from this scam:



Switch off automatic photo download: Many users have the auto-download option turned on. This puts them at risk as they are unable to manually decide which images they wish to download.

Don't open messages from unknown numbers: If you receive a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, it is best not to respond or open any files sent across.

Keep updating your phone: To ensure that your phone is secure, make sure that it is updated to the latest software version available. Install a reliable anti-virus: If your phone is susceptible to viruses and malware, install a reliable anti-virus software to avoid getting hacked.

