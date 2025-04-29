BYH 2025 Paves Way For New Market, Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The sixth edition of the Build Your House (BYH) Exhibition was inaugurated yesterday by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani. The event is poised to impact Qatar's homebuilding and interior design sectors significantly.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Municipality and Environment, H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah; CEO of the Qatar Free Zones Authority, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani; and CEO of Doha Bank Group, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani.

In a statement to the press, H E Sheikh Faisal underscored that the exhibition reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting and advancing the residential construction sector, in line with citizens' aspirations and the sustainable development objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He also noted that it serves as an important platform for showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in construction and design. It also provides opportunities for exchanging expertise and forging strategic partnerships that contribute to economic growth and enhance the investment environment in the country.

Following the inauguration, the delegates toured the exhibition and received briefings on the various pavilions, as well as the services and products showcased by companies and institutions from across the construction and building sectors.

Officials noted that BYH is proving to be a landmark event in Qatar's architectural and design calendar. With over 250 exhibitors and more than 16,000 expected visitors, the show has expanded to include four exhibition halls and introduced the Inspire for Home Exhibition, focused on interiors and lifestyle.

“This year's edition is not just larger-it's smarter,” said Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs.“We have curated a platform that truly bridges the gap between homeowners, service providers, and visionaries in the construction sector.”

He further stressed that“The 6th edition of Build Your House promises to be the most ambitious yet, opening doors to new market, business, investment, networking, and sourcing opportunities.”

Meanwhile, exhibitors have shown a strong sense of enthusiasm and optimism about the opportunities presented at this year's BYH.

As the four-day Exhibition continues through May 1, 2025, at the Qatar National Convention Centre, it stands as a testament to the growing ambition and innovation within Qatar's home building and design sectors.

With its expanded format, diverse exhibitor base, and strong visitor turnout, the event is not only driving industry growth but also empowering individuals to make informed decisions about building and personalising their homes.