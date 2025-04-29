Commercial Bank Hosts Gathering In Egypt For Distinguished Delegates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital financial solutions, has organized a gathering in Egypt for esteemed representatives of the Treasury Department in a number of Egyptian & Regional banks operating in Egypt. The event was honoured by the presence of H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Bank recognizes the significance of empowerment – a concept that has driven to nurture and grow strong ties with like-minded banks that share the same vision. Not only are these partnerships built on shared goals, but also an unwavering commitment to propel growth and innovation further.

Omran Al Sherawi, Senior AGM and Head of ALM at Commercial Bank, commented:“Establishing an ecosystem where businesses and financial institutions thrive is essential to all markets in the region. Qatar's economic landscape is rooted in diversity and inclusivity –two pillars that have made the Nation's market more robust and resilient. As key financial players, we see value in ensuring our connections with other banks remain intact. We strive to reinforce these relationships and establish new ones.”

Commercial Bank looks forward to hosting more events while expanding its invitee base to include other sectors and unlocking new areas of cooperation between us and other banks operating in Egypt.