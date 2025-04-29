HKSTP Tech Companies Shine At GITEX Asia 2025 In Singapore Media Outreach Newswire APAC

HKSTP led a delegation of 15 innovative tech companies to exhibit at the HKSTP Pavilion, showcasing I&T achievements across three major innovation categories: AI, Telecommunications, and Green and Construction.

i2Cool won first place in the Supernova Pitching Competition at Abu Dhabi Award. The company received US$5,000 as well as opportunities for international exposure, networking, and meetings with top-tier investors and partners.

Leaders from the built environment and innovation ecosystem gathered to announce the partnership for The GEAR by Kajima Startup CoLab Programme (From left): Beth Henderson, Lead, Startup Programmes of The GEAR by Kajima; Prof Winston Chow, Professor of Urban Climate at Singapore Management University and Co-Chair of Working Group II, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP; Luke Wu, Managing Director of The GEAR by Kajima; Heng Teck Thai, Deputy CEO of Building and Construction Authority; Christine Wong, Assistant CEO of Cluster Group, JTC Corporation; Magdalene Loh, Deputy Executive Director of Manufacturing, Enterprise Singapore; and Patrick Lim, CEO of Action Community for Entrepreneurship.

Panel session“From Local to Global: How HKSTP Facilitates Market Expansion for Hong Kong Startups” moderated by Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP (1st from Right), featured insights from panellists Vriko Yu, CEO of Archireef Limited (2nd from Right); Kiki Zhang, CFO of FJDynamics International Limited (1st from Left); and Prof. Samuel Au, Founder & CEO of Cornerstone Robotics Limited (2nd from Left).

Archireef announced a new nature-based coral restoration research project in Singapore, partnering with Swire Bulk Pte Ltd, Singapore's National Parks Board, and the Reef Ecology Lab at the National University of Singapore.