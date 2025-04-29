Human Magic Accelerates Global Growth With Agency Acquisition In Australia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the global employer brand agency behind creative strategies for brands like, today announces its expansion into the Australian market through the acquisition of the employer branding practice of Sydney-based agency

This strategic move marks the next phase of Human Magic's global growth - extending its footprint, strengthening its team, and accelerating its mission to deliver human-centered employer branding.

“We're building something rare - a truly global employer brand agency that leads with insight, delivers with heart, and is fearless in pushing creative boundaries,” said Mark Hardwicke , CEO of Human Magic.“Australia is a sophisticated, talent-rich market, and Eloquent's team brings the human energy and expertise we look for in our own team. Whilst this opens up a new region for us, this deal is really about people, values and ambition. It's the first of many acquisitions that are currently in process. We're building a highly-scaled global agency with local roots where it matters most to our customers.”

Through the acquisition, Human Magic gains a respected team of employer brand specialists in the APAC region, enhancing its ability to serve global clients with local depth and cultural intelligence. The newly combined team will collaborate on existing and new accounts across consumer, tech, retail, life sciences, and financial services.

“Human Magic brings a boldness and authenticity to employer branding that's incredibly exciting,” said Sean Withford , Founder of Eloquent.“Our team is thrilled to join forces because we've admired Human Magic's work from afar. They have this burning passion to deliver stand-out work for their clients and it's backed up by a well-respected high-performance team. Together, we are going to create something genuinely world-class for clients here in APAC and across world.”

As Human Magic celebrates its 21st year, this acquisition reinforces the agency's commitment to shaping the future of employer branding - fuelled by insight, powered by creativity, and always grounded in the magic of being human.

About Human Magic

Human Magic is a global employer brand agency that believes the magic of business starts with humans. With two decades of experience, the agency partners with ambitious brands including Nike, Apple, Microsoft, VISA, LinkedIn, and AstraZeneca to build employer brands that attract, engage, and inspire the world's best talent. Human Magic is known for its deep insight work, bold creative, and the belief that employer branding isn't just about talent, it's about transformation.

About Eloquent

Eloquent is a Sydney-based branding agency with a strong reputation for clarity-driven brand strategy and creative execution. Its employer branding practice has delivered work for leading Australian and international organisations, helping them define their purpose, amplify their voice, and connect with the people who make the difference. Eloquent's team of strategists, writers and creatives now joins Human Magic to bring greater global perspective and capabilities to its work.

For more information please visit:

CONTACT: Contact: Huw Thomas – Chief Marketing Officer, Human Magic Tel: + 44 7585 306 330