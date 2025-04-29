Global Market For Active And Passive Protection Systems In Land Vehicles Forecast To 2033: High Intensity Wars Highlight Need For Modular, Cost-Effective Defense Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This study explores technological advancements in protection systems, market dynamics, and regional opportunities. Covering market forecasts from 2025 to 2033, competitive landscape, and segmented analysis, the study outlines the expansion and challenges in integrating these vital defense technologies.

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land Vehicles - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Modern battlefield, as observed through the latest conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, has increased in intensity and thereby, lethality. The multitude of threats, including anti-tank weapons; drones and loitering munition, are some of the weapon types that contribute to the attrition rates and lethality.

Moreover, what the current high intensity wars remind us of is that they are fought on the industrial level too. Armoured vehicles are not easily replaced and most important of all, human lives. Protecting troops and assets remains of high importance. Active and passive protection systems are crucial in that aspect and for that reason the market is witnessing an increase in their procurement, especially of active protection systems.

Despite the technological challenges that delayed the introduction of active protection systems, their use will expand thanks to the lessons learnt from the latest conflicts. However, costs associated with their procurement are still a source of consideration for several users who would like to integrate them on their platforms. Nevertheless, the market can offer modular capabilities that can address funding issues.

This study examines the latest developments in the field of active and passive protection systems, the associated technologies associated, developments in commonly used anti-tank systems, the structure of the market with the main competitors and, the trends and drives currently observed.

Covered in this study



Market forecasts : Market size forecasting for each APS and PPS segment from 2025 to 2033, segmented by Region, Type, and Platform.

Technology Roadmaps : In-depth analysis of technological developments in the field of active and passive protection systems as well as anti-tank systems.

Market Overview: Insight of the market and the trends, drives, and challenges of the actors in the domain.

Regional Analysis: Presentation of region-specific market opportunities and programmes under development. Competitive Landscape : Overview of key players in the field.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology Overview

3.1.1 APS Developments

3.1.2 Rectifications on Friendly Fires

3.1.3 Silent mode

3.1.4 Leveraging Modularity and Reconfigurability

3.1.5 Adopting Open System Architecture

3.1.6 Optimisation of Simulation and Testing

3.1.7 Sensor and Detection Systems

3.1.8 Integrated Communication and Networking

3.1.9 Augmented Reality and Heads-Up Displays

3.1.10 Robotics and Autonomous Systems

3.1.11 Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

3.1.12 Cybersecurity

3.2 Passive Protection Systems

3.2.1 Steel Plate Armours

3.2.2 Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA)

3.2.3 Non-Explosive Reactive Armour (NERA)

3.2.4 Chobham Armour

3.2.5 Spaced Ceramic Armour

3.3 Built-in Protection Systems

3.4 Key APS systems

3.4.1 KBM Design Bureau ARENA-M

3.4.2 Elbit Systems IRON FIST

3.4.3 Hanwha KAPS (Korean Active Protection System)

3.4.4 Saab LEDS (Land Electronic Defence System)

3.4.5 Rheinmetall STRIKE SHIELD

3.4.6 Rafael TROPHY

3.5 Key Anti-Tank Guided Systems and Anti-Tank Rockets

3.6 KBP 9M133 Kornet / AT-14 Spriggan

3.6.1 Kornet-E

3.6.2 Kornet-EM

3.7 MBDA MILAN

3.7.1 MILAN ER (Extended Response)

3.7.2 MILAN 1 / 2 / 2T / 3

3.8 RTX TOW

3.9 Lockheed Martin - RTX JAVELIN

3.10 RPG

3.10.1 PG-7VR

3.10.2 RPG-29 (launcher)

3.10.3 RPG-32 (launcher)

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Activity

4.2.1 Protection System Development Programmes by Country

4.2.2 Key Protection Systems by Country

4.2.3 Pricing

4.2.4 Market Size

4.3 Active and passive protection systems for land vehicles market volume distribution over forecast period by Country

5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.1.1 Regions

5.1.2 Platforms

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 Australia

6.2 France - Germany

6.3 Germany

6.4 Hungary

6.5 Israel

6.6 Japan

6.7 Lithuania

6.8 The Netherlands

6.9 Norway

6.10 South Korea

6.11 Turkiye

6.12 United Kingdom

6.13 United States

7 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market to 2033 by Region

7.1 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market by Region Overview

7.2 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market Region by Platform Overview

7.3 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market Region by Protection System Overview

8 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market to 2033 by Platform

8.1 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market by Platform Overview

8.2 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market Platform by Region Overview

8.3 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market Platform by Protection System Overview

9 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market to 2033 by Protection System

9.1 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market by Protection System Overview

9.2 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market Protection System by Region Overview

9.3 Active and Passive Protection Systems for Land vehicles market Protection System by Platform Overview

10 Opportunity Analysis

10.1 Compound Growth Rates



By Region

By Platform By Protection System

11 Leading Companies



Aselsan

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

KBM

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Saab

