UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market Forecast Report, 2025-2030 | Growing Demand For Affordable Parts Drives UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market - 4.6% CAGR Forecast From 2025-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Motorcycle Parts, Handle Accessories, Electrical & Electronics, Frames & Fittings, Bags & Carrier Frames, Exhaust Systems, Motorcycles), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK salvaged motorcycle market size was estimated at USD 38.0 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The growth of this market is primarily influenced by factors such as growing demand for valuable motorcycle spare parts, increasing awareness regarding the use of recycled automotive components, and rising inclination towards practices reducing environmental impact. Salvaged motorcycles are often bought for multiple spare parts, which can be derived at lower prices than original parts sold across the market.

The automotive industry in the region has been experiencing various trends, mainly driven by customer preferences, the growing impact of environmental awareness, and the wide range of products and services offered by businesses in the sector. Low cost is the primary factor driving the demand for salvaged motorcycles in the country. Refurbished and salvaged motorcycles are often available at comparatively lower costs. This includes luxury range bikes, cruisers, adventure bikes, off-road vehicles, and standard motorcycles.

The increasing cost of new motorcycle parts significantly influences the growth experienced by the market. Salvage market participants provide affordable alternatives, sustainable products, and quick solutions. Motorcycles dismantled after accidents, end-of-lifecycle regulation years, or other incidents give buyers many valuable parts. These include numerous parts such as frames, fittings, handle accessories, filters, exhaust systems, electrical parts, electronic parts, batteries, and others.

UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at a country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the UK salvaged motorcycle market report based on type.

Companies Profiled



McLellan Industries, Inc.

Pro Motorcycle Salvage

ASM Auto Recycling Ltd.

Southern Bike Spares

WB Motorcycle Breakers

Copart Inc.

Motomine

Colchester Breakers Ltd. Pirate Island Motorcycle Parts

