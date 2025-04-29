403
Putin voices condolences due to fatal terror assault in India
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The attack, carried out by four gunmen near the city of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of at least 26 people, with the victims being targeted during a busy tourist season, local authorities reported.
Putin’s message, published on the Kremlin’s website, conveyed deep sympathy for the victims, calling the attack “a brutal crime” that could never be justified. He also expressed hope that those responsible for the attack would face appropriate punishment.
"Please convey my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and my wishes for a swift recovery to all those injured," Putin wrote in his message.
Prime Minister Modi, who is currently on a diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia, condemned the attack and vowed that the perpetrators would not go unpunished. “Their evil agenda will never succeed,” Modi said, reaffirming India’s unyielding determination to combat terrorism.
Kashmir has been a long-standing point of contention between India and Pakistan, both of whom claim sovereignty over the region, which has fueled tensions since the two countries gained independence from Britain in 1947.
