India Blocks X Account Of Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Central government on Tuesday blocked the X account of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif following the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, most of them tourists.

The action came as Pakistan's role as a "rogue state fuelling global terrorism" was laid bare by the public admission made by Asif.

A Sky News interviewer last week asked Asif if Pakistan had a long history of "backing and supporting and training and funding" terrorist organisations. He candidly admitted that it had.

In the interview, Asif had said, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States (US) for about three decades... and West, including Britain," when questioned about Pakistan's ties with terror outfits.

Reacting strongly to his remark, India raised the issue at the United Nations. India's deputy permanent representative to the UN, Yojna Patel, called the statement a clear confession of Pakistan's involvement in promoting terrorism.

Patel, speaking at a UN event for victims of terrorism, said, "This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fueling global terrorism and destabilising the region."

She added that Pakistan's delegate had once again misused an international forum to spread propaganda and baseless allegations against India, but the truth was now out in the open.

The move to ban Asif's X account came just a day after India banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels with a combined subscriber base of 63 million. These channels were reportedly spreading provocative and communally sensitive content.

Some of the major Pakistani YouTube channels blocked include Dawn News, ARY News, BOL News, Geo News, SAMAA TV, and GNN.

Terrorists had opened fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley, killing 26 and injuring several others, including a Nepali national. Harrowing visuals from the scene have circulated widely, showing chaos and indiscriminate firing by the attackers.