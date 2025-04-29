Global Energy Software Leader ESG Acquires CUBS

Acquisition announcement: ESG + CUBS

Enables new growth opportunities for utilities and energy retailers in Denmark

CHORLEY, England and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG , a global leader in energy SaaS solutions, today announced the acquisition of CUBS , the leading provider of billing solutions for energy companies and electric mobility providers in Denmark. The acquisition expands ESG's presence into Denmark while offering new opportunities for Danish energy retailers to innovate and grow their market share.

ESG provides a complete software platform for energy suppliers, enabling critical solutions in market data, billing, and asset management. ESG combines a SaaS architecture, flexible integration and continuous innovation with sector expertise and decades of experience to provide the most adopted software platform in global energy markets, including Energy Retail and Renewables. The company serves over 800 customers and more than 50 million end users worldwide.

Matthew Hirst, CEO of ESG, said, "Our mission-critical software solutions are integral to the energy ecosystem. Leveraging our extensive market and technology expertise, we empower energy retailers and producers to thrive in today's dynamic environment. This partnership will help CUBS customers to innovate in customer acquisition and retention. We are delighted to welcome the talented CUBS team to ESG, where we will continue to create modern and reliable solutions that help energy retailers to innovate, become more nimble, and gain market share – while increasing efficiencies."

The CUBS system is a cloud-based scalable billing solution that supports all business processes from consumption to billing for energy companies in Denmark. CUBS serves both large and small utilities that want to put the customer first and ensure transparent and reliable consumption settlement. By providing a modern and flexible platform that supports emerging market trends like EV charging, prosumerism, and PPA settlement, the CUBS product has quickly become the most widely adopted and fastest growing billing solution in the Danish electricity market. Today, the CUBS solution is used by 30% of electricity retailers in Denmark.

Peter Ulka, CEO of CUBS added, "The accelerated electrification of Danish society has fundamentally reshaped the business needs of utility companies and energy retailers, challenging them to introduce new products and services in order to retain customers, drive growth, and increase market share. With the backing of ESG, CUBS will be able to support our customers in new ways as we leverage ESG's expertise to add new features and even greater scalability to our modern energy platform. By joining ESG, CUBS will create many new opportunities for our clients and employees alike."

About ESG

More than 800 energy companies worldwide rely on ESG solutions to grow revenue, increase efficiency, and facilitate business innovation across the energy value chain. ESG provides the broadest energy sector market and meter data management to deliver an energy transition platform that optimizes the customer-to-cash process for energy suppliers and pipeline and storage companies. The company provides a full suite of financial, land acquisition and management , and geospatial data solutions that enable renewables, utilities, and natural resources companies to track and manage their business operations more efficiently. Across sectors, ESG automates complex, time-consuming processes with an integrated suite of solutions that reduce the cost to serve and increase efficiency through data and insights to get results that matter. ESG is SOC-2 certified in North America and ISO9001/27001 certified in the UK. We put the power of data in your hands. Visit to learn more.

About CUBS

CUBS is the leading provider of energy SaaS billing solutions in Denmark. The scalable, cloud-based CUBS billing solution supports all business processes from consumption to billing, and is fully integrated into the highly digitized Danish retail markets for electricity and gas. CUBS serves both large and small utilities that want to put the customer at the center to ensure transparent and reliable consumption settlement. For more information, visit or en .

Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED