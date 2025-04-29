Sonic, The Leading Open NOS For Cloud And Enterprise Networking, Showcases Innovation At OCP EMEA Summit 2025



Latest Open Network Operating System advancements take center stage at OCP EMEA Summit 2025 with 10+ live SONiC demos

SONiC member Stordis hosts co-located forum highlighting SONiC's growing momentum in Europe as five other members showcase SONiC collaborations at OCP EMEA Summit SONiC welcomes four new members including Arista Networks, Auradine, Nexthop, and STORDIS

DUBLIN, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCP EMEA Summit – The Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC ) project, an open source network operating system (NOS) under the Linux Foundation, today announced continued momentum with the addition of four new members and a strong presence at the OCP EMEA Summit 2025, taking place April 29–30 at the Convention Centre Dublin.

Arista Networks has joined the SONiC Foundation as a Premier Member, along with Auradine, Nexthop, and STORDIS as General Members. These new additions reflect the increasing global adoption of SONiC and the collaborative commitment to advancing open networking solutions across diverse markets.

"We're excited to welcome our newest members to the SONiC community," said Arpit Joshipura, SVP/GM Networking, Edge & IoT at the Linux Foundation. "Their commitment further underscores SONiC's position as the preferred platform for open, scalable, and disaggregated networking. With new demos, an active ecosystem, and in-depth sessions at OCP EMEA, the momentum behind SONiC has never been stronger."

SONiC Collaboration on Display at OCP EMEA Summit

At the OCP EMEA Summit, SONiC will host a dedicated booth showcasing 10 live demonstrations across both days of the event. These demos will highlight real-world SONiC use cases in areas such as multicloud automation, data center disaggregation, telemetry, and edge deployments. In addition, SONiC's presence will also be amplified by six exhibiting member companies: Broadcom, Microsoft, Celestica, STORDIS, Google, and NVIDIA, reinforcing the collaborative strength and industry-wide investment in the project.

In addition, SONiC member STORDIS will host a co-located event, the 2025 SONiC Open Insight Forum: Scaling Open Networking, on Tuesday, April 29 from 13:00–17:00, also at the Convention Centre Dublin. The forum will bring together SONiC experts, contributors, and adopters to explore deployment insights, community-driven development, and enterprise readiness for SONiC-based networking.

Attendees can find SONiC onsite at OCP EMEA Summit:



SONiC Booth Demos



Date: April 29–30, 2025



Location: OCP EMEA Summit, Convention Centre Dublin

Details: 10 live demonstrations from SONiC members and contributors, showcasing open networking advancements across cloud, AI, edge, and data center environments.

SONiC Open Insight Forum: Scaling Open Networking



Date: Tuesday, April 29, 13:00 – 17:00



Location: Convention Centre Dublin Details: A half-day forum hosted by STORDIS, focused on SONiC deployment at scale, disaggregated NOS strategy, and cross-industry collaboration.

For more detailed insights on the SONiC sessions and demos that will be presented at OCP EMEA Summit, please visit the SONiC events site and check out the OCP EMEA Summit agenda .

New Member Support:

Arista Networks

"Since inception, Arista pioneered open linux based networking with its flagship extensible operating system. We continue to solve real world challenges in AI and cloud networking and deliver significant contributions to the SONiC community. As members of OCP, Linux Foundation and now SONiC Foundation, we are pleased to champion the future of leaf spine networking across cloud and AI titans, specialty providers and enterprise customers."

– Siva Narayanan, VP of Software at Arista Networks.

Auradine

"A unified network operating system compatible across diverse hardware platforms provides end users with significant operational advantages through simplified management and interoperability fostered by a collaborative and growing SONiC community. Auradine is proud to join this vibrant community and eagerly anticipates both contributing our expertise and learning from the collective knowledge of the SONiC ecosystem as we introduce innovative AI networking solutions." – Subrata Banerjee, VP Engineering of AI Networks at Auradine

Nexthop AI

"We are excited to partner with the SONiC community and the Linux Foundation. We look forward to unlocking the benefits of this great open source platform for Cloud and AI networking." – Ryan Torres, VP of Software at Nexthop AI.

STORDIS

"Although we are a new official member of the SONiC Foundation, our involvement with the community goes back many years. We've been promoting Open Networking in Europe since 2014 and supporting SONiC adoption almost from its inception. Our mission is to empower organizations with everything they need to deploy SONiC at scale - from certified hardware bundles to 24/7 technical support, hands-on bootcamps, and tailored consulting services. We're proud to join the Foundation and contribute even more actively to this thriving global ecosystem."

– Łukasz Łukowski, Chief Commerce and Communication Officer at STORDIS.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, LF Decentralized Trust, Node, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

