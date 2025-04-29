Dealmakerinsider Announces An Exclusive White Paper On The Latest Trends Impacting Baby Boomer-Driven Exits

Are Baby Boomers Finally Ready to Sell? What's Driving Exits in 2025?

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DealMakerInsider is publishing an original thought leadership paper titled, Are Baby Boomers Finally Ready to Sell? What's Driving Exits in 2025? Providing expert insights for seasoned M&A Advisors, author Chris Goebel, MBA, CEPA, CFBA, CBI, Founder & President at Crossroads Advisers, shares the latest dynamics and trends impacting Baby Boomer-driven exits. Powered by M&A Source®, DealMakerInsider delivers high-caliber content for experienced M&A advisors to drive more success. Access to this content is provided free-of-charge. M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions.

Chris Goebel is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Certified Business Intermediary and Certified Family Business Advisor with more than 25 years of executive leadership and a proven track record in scaling businesses from $1M to $25M+. In this article, Mr. Goebel examines the "silver tsunami" of Boomer owners preparing to exit and the factors influencing these transactions in 2025.



Market Dynamics & Deal Volume



Buyer Landscape and Shifting Demand



Structuring & Closing Deals in Today's Market

Preparing Baby Boomers for a Successful Exit

"For advisors and investors focused on the lower middle market, M&A Source is the recognized source of opportunity and excellence. On DealMakerInsider, we provide thought-leadership articles that deliver actionable insights for established advisors, who are seeking to boost their M&A acumen and drive more success." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, M&A Source

About M&A Source

M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors. For additional information, contact M&A Source directly at 216-243-0030.

