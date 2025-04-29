Health Ministry Announces Requirements For Hajj Vaccinations

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced the health requirements for Hajj vaccinations for the 1446 AH (2025) season, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of pilgrims to the Holy Mosque and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque. These measures are designed to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals safely while minimising the risks of infectious diseases and their complications.

The MoPH clarified that the required vaccines for this year include the mandatory meningococcal (quadrivalent ACYW-135) vaccine for all pilgrims. The COVID-19 vaccine is compulsory for those at higher risk, such as pilgrims over 65 years of age, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic conditions including chronic heart or respiratory diseases, chronic kidney failure, hereditary blood disorders (such as sickle cell anaemia and thalassaemia), congenital or acquired immunodeficiency (including those on immunosuppressive medications or with cancer), and chronic neurological diseases. The ministry also recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals aged 18 and above and advises all pilgrims to receive the seasonal influenza vaccine.

The vaccination or immunization against COVID-19 is demonstrated by the individual having received at least one of the following: a single dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2024-2025 season, or the completion of the primary doses (two or more doses between 2021 and 2023), or recovery from a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection during 2024.

The ministry also recommends that all pilgrims receive the seasonal flu vaccine optional vaccines are available to protect the elderly and those most at risk of complications, such as the pneumococcal vaccine for individuals aged 65 and over, as well as those aged 18 to 64 with chronic diseases or risk factors, including diabetes, sickle cell anaemia, kidney failure, immunodeficiency, splenectomy, chronic respiratory or cardiovascular diseases, and smokers. The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine is also recommended for those aged 60 and above.

All Hajj vaccines are available at primary healthcare centres throughout the country. The ministry emphasised the importance of receiving the required vaccinations at least 10 days prior to travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The MoPH has previously confirmed that the meningococcal (ACYW) vaccine remains mandatory for Umrah performers and visitors, and this decision is still in effect.

Dr Hamad Eid Al-Rumaihi, Director of Health Protection and Communicable Disease Control Department, stated:

“We urge all Qatari pilgrims to adhere to preventive measures and obtain the required vaccines for their health and safety, to reduce the risk of infectious diseases transmitted through direct contact or contaminated surfaces. The risk of transmission increases during Hajj and Umrah seasons due to overcrowding, which we advise to avoid as much as possible.”

Dr Al-Rumaihi further encouraged those with chronic illnesses to consult their doctor well in advance of travel and to ensure they have sufficient medication for the entire trip. He added:

“The Ministry of Public Health is committed to taking all necessary measures to protect the health and safety of Qatari pilgrims. This is in line with the National Health Strategy 2024–2030, which prioritises proactive disease prevention, including the uptake of required vaccines. This approach helps reduce the disease burden in the country and supports the goal of improving population health and wellbeing.”

In collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Qatar Red Crescent, the MoPH has also issued the Pilgrim's Health Guide, which includes essential health, preventive, and educational instructions to be followed before, during, and after performing Hajj rituals.

For enquiries, the unified health sector call centre can be reached at 16000 can also access the Hajj Health Guide by visiting the Ministry of Public Health's website here .