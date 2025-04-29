PROMETHEUS Targets Middle East With Halal & USDA-Organic Certified South Korean 'GRIN MOOD Matcha' At Saudi Food Show 20...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- PROMETHEUS announced that it will participate in the Saudi Food Show 2025 (Booth No. F4-28). At the event, scheduled to be held in Riyadh on May 12-14, the company is expected to showcase its Halal and USDA-Organic certified decaffeinated South Korean 'GRIN MOOD Matcha ' to target the Middle East market.

Recently, the premium food market in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region has seen rapid growth due to increasing consumer demand for health-conscious and safe products, particularly those from South Korea.

However, many South Korean products lacked Halal certification, presenting challenges for local consumers when making purchase decisions.

PROMETHEUS addressed this issue by developing a Halal-certified decaffeinated South Korean Matcha, enabling Middle Eastern consumers to buy confidently.

Additionally, the company plans to introduce customized recipes with adjustable sweetness levels to meet diverse consumer preferences, and these products are available for OEM production.

At the show, PROMETHEUS will actively conduct business consultations with local wholesalers to facilitate its market entry into Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.

Moreover, tasting events will be held at the booth throughout the exhibition, providing local buyers the opportunity to directly experience the products and enabling on-site marketing.

Ryan KWAK, CEO of PROMETHEUS, expressed his ambition, saying, "Through our participation in the Saudi Food Show 2025, we aim to showcase the excellence of our products and accelerate our expansion into the Middle Eastern market."

PROMETHEUS's participation in this exhibition holds particular significance, as the company is representing South Korean food enterprises at the event.

The Saudi Food Show 2025 will take place in Riyadh in May 2025, where PROMETHEUS's GRIN MOOD Matcha can be experienced at booth number F4-28.



