Microba Delivers Landmark IBD Results & Signs Major Gastro Partner

(ASX: MAP) ("Microba") a precision microbiome company, today announces two significant developments: the release of new clinical utility results for its MetaPanelTM gastrointestinal pathogen test, and the signing of a strategic clinical partnership with the Colonoscopy Clinic , and its wholly owned partner, Integrated Gut Health , one of Australia's leading gastroenterology services.

Transforming IBD Care: MetaPanelTM Demonstrates High Clinical Utility

Two independent clinical studies led by renowned Australian gastroenterologists Associate Professor Jake Begun and Associate Professor Graham Radford-Smith have demonstrated compelling clinical utility for Microba's MetaPanelTM in the management of patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

40% of IBD patients experiencing a disease flare were positive for a gastrointestinal (GI) pathogen, and More than 60% of these pathogens would be missed using current routine testing methods

These results provide critical new insights for the clinical management of IBD patients, support the integration of MetaPanel testing into standard care protocols, and are expected to be published in peer-reviewed journals. Detecting a treatable GI pathogen during flare episodes may provide a more effective path to remission, helping clinicians avoid unnecessary therapeutic escalation, reduce the risk of treatment failure, and minimise the need for surgical interventions.

Associate Professor Graham Radford-Smith, one of Australia's leading experts in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, commented:

“These results are compelling, both as a clinical use case for MetaPanel, and for the future of precision medicine in gastroenterology. For clinicians like myself managing complex IBD cases, the ability to detect pathogens missed by routine testing could transform how patients are treated - with the potential to avoid the side effects of unnecessary therapeutic escalation, enhance responsiveness to IBD therapies, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Partnership with Colonoscopy Clinic and Integrated Gut Health to Deliver Real-World Impact

Microba has also entered a clinical partnership with the Colonoscopy Clinic, a leading Australian private gastroenterology service that sees more than 10,000 patients annually. Under the agreement, Microba and the Colonoscopy Clinic will collaborate to integrate MetaPanelTM and MetaXploreTM testing into clinical protocols for their patients.

Routine use of MetaPanel and MetaXplore to support diagnosis and treatment decision-making

Joint clinical research and publication efforts to quantify the impact of Microba diagnostic tests on patient outcomes Development of a next-generation gastroenterology care model centred on Microba's precision diagnostics.

The partnership aligns with Microba's vision to enable precision microbiome-based diagnostic testing to transform the standard of care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders.

Associate Professor Dan Worthley, Gastroenterologist at Colonoscopy Clinic, commented:

“We're seeing an increasing number of patients with chronic and complex gastrointestinal symptoms where standard testing and colonoscopy isn't giving us the full picture. Microba's testing provides a new lens into hidden pathogens, the microbiome and gastrointestinal function which is delivering new outcomes for patients. Partnering with Microba enables us to lead a shift in Gastroenterology practice toward more precise, data-driven care-and ultimately better outcomes for our patients.”

A Compelling Commercial Opportunity

With over 7 million people globally affected by IBD and a growing recognition of the microbiome's role in disease management, MetaPanelTM offers a differentiated, clinically validated tool for identifying actionable contributors to flare. Microba is uniquely positioned to drive the adoption of this advanced testing approach, with major centres of gastroenterology excellence like the Colonoscopy Clinic.

About Microba Life Sciences Limited

Microba Life Sciences is a precision microbiome company driven to improve human health. With world-leading technology for measuring the human gut microbiome, Microba is driving the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for major chronic diseases and delivering gut microbiome testing services globally to researchers, clinicians, and consumers. Through partnerships with leading organisations, Microba is powering the discovery of new relationships between the microbiome, health and disease for the development of new health solutions.

