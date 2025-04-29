403
Terror attack kills more than 26 in India’s Kashmir
(MENAFN) At least 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday when gunmen opened fire at close range, according to reports from local Indian police sources. The terrorist group, The Resistance Front (TRF), which has links to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.
Reports indicate that the gunmen checked the victims' identity cards and asked about their religion before executing them. Four gunmen are said to have carried out the assault. Those injured were rushed to local hospitals for medical treatment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on social media, vowing that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. “Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable,” he said. Modi, who was visiting Saudi Arabia at the time, was briefed on the attack, with Home Minister Amit Shah also promising that those responsible would not escape punishment. Modi is expected to return to India early from his visit.
Omar Abdullah, the region’s chief elected official, expressed his outrage on social media, calling the attackers "inhuman" and sending condolences to the victims' families. The attack occurred during a peak tourist season in Pahalgam, a picturesque area that draws thousands of visitors each year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also offered his condolences, condemning the attack as unjustifiable and affirming Russia’s commitment to assisting India in the fight against terrorism.
Kashmir has long been a flashpoint in the ongoing territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, both of whom claim sovereignty over the region. India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting and funding terrorism in Kashmir. India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar recently reaffirmed India's stance, declaring that Pakistan’s policy of cross-border terrorism would never succeed.
