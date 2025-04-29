403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Diplomat Urges BRICS to Stand Against U.S. Tariff Aggression
(MENAFN) China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, warned that silence and compromise in the ongoing tariff conflict initiated by the U.S. would "only embolden the bully." Speaking at a BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Wang criticized the United States for its unilateral approach, emphasizing that Washington has prioritized its own interests over global considerations.
“The United States has been pursuing unilateralism, putting its own interests first, and putting its own interests above international interests,” Wang stated to his BRICS counterparts on Monday.
Emphasizing the importance of upholding multilateral trade rules, Wang stated, “It is the most urgent issue at present,” adding, “It is not a calculation of who suffers or who takes advantage, and it must not be a tool to achieve one's own selfish interests,” as per a readout from Beijing.
The U.S. under President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on both allies and rivals last month, with China facing duties as high as 245%. Trump has granted a 90-day reprieve on tariffs for all nations, except China, which retaliated with 125% tariffs on U.S. imports.
Wang pointed out that the U.S. had “benefited greatly from free trade for a long time.”
“But now it is using tariffs as bargaining chips to demand exorbitant prices from other countries. If we choose to remain silent, compromise and retreat, it will only make the bully more aggressive,” noted the Chinese foreign minister, calling on the BRICS to “jointly oppose all forms of protectionism.”
He called on the bloc to "firmly safeguard the multilateral trading system based on rules and with the World Trade Organization at its core, safeguard its core values and basic principles, and promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade."
“The United States has been pursuing unilateralism, putting its own interests first, and putting its own interests above international interests,” Wang stated to his BRICS counterparts on Monday.
Emphasizing the importance of upholding multilateral trade rules, Wang stated, “It is the most urgent issue at present,” adding, “It is not a calculation of who suffers or who takes advantage, and it must not be a tool to achieve one's own selfish interests,” as per a readout from Beijing.
The U.S. under President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on both allies and rivals last month, with China facing duties as high as 245%. Trump has granted a 90-day reprieve on tariffs for all nations, except China, which retaliated with 125% tariffs on U.S. imports.
Wang pointed out that the U.S. had “benefited greatly from free trade for a long time.”
“But now it is using tariffs as bargaining chips to demand exorbitant prices from other countries. If we choose to remain silent, compromise and retreat, it will only make the bully more aggressive,” noted the Chinese foreign minister, calling on the BRICS to “jointly oppose all forms of protectionism.”
He called on the bloc to "firmly safeguard the multilateral trading system based on rules and with the World Trade Organization at its core, safeguard its core values and basic principles, and promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment