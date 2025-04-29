Average Summer: Zurich Böögg Explodes After 26 Minutes
-
Français
fr
Les Zurichois ont brûlé le bonhomme hiver au Sechseläuten
Original
Read more: Les Zurichois ont brûlé le bonhomme hiver au Sechseläute
Русский
ru
Снеговик Böögg взорвался в Цюрихе через 26 минут и 30 секунд
Read more: Снеговик Böögg взорвался в Цюрихе через 26 минут и 30 секун
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to myth, the faster the Böögg head explodes, the hotter the summer will be. In 2003, the head took just five minutes and 42 seconds to explode, and the summer was a scorcher. This was“pure chance”, according to MeteoSwiss, which considers the Böögg to be“a very poor prognosticator”.
MeteoSwiss compared the lifespan of the Zurich winter man with summer temperatures on the Swiss Plateau from 1965 to 2019. The statistical analysis“shows no correlation between the burning time of the Böögg and the summer temperature”, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology.
The Böögg's record longevity, set in 2023, is 57 minutes. The previous record, 43 minutes and 34 seconds, was set in 2017.More More The Böögg, Switzerland's exploding psychic snowman
This content was published on Apr 26, 2025 The Böögg is an exploding snowman with a famed ability to predict the weather. But how accurate is he?Read more: The Böögg, Switzerland's exploding psychic snowma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment