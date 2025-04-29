Average Summer: Zurich Böögg Explodes After 26 Minutes



MENAFN - Swissinfo) This summer will be average in Switzerland – at least if you believe the predictive power of the Böögg. The cotton snowman exploded 26 minutes and 30 seconds after the fire was lit on Sechseläutenplatz on Monday evening. This content was published on April 29, 2025 - 08:59 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to myth, the faster the Böögg head explodes, the hotter the summer will be. In 2003, the head took just five minutes and 42 seconds to explode, and the summer was a scorcher. This was“pure chance”, according to MeteoSwiss, which considers the Böögg to be“a very poor prognosticator”.

MeteoSwiss compared the lifespan of the Zurich winter man with summer temperatures on the Swiss Plateau from 1965 to 2019. The statistical analysis“shows no correlation between the burning time of the Böögg and the summer temperature”, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology.

The Böögg's record longevity, set in 2023, is 57 minutes. The previous record, 43 minutes and 34 seconds, was set in 2017.

