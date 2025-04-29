Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Reports Results For The First Quarter Of 2025
|
EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Group Key indicators - IFRS
Peter Oswald, MM CEO, comments:“The MM Group recorded a significant increase in earnings in the 1st quarter of 2025 compared with the 1st quarter of the previous year. The market situation and volume development were selectively slightly better than in the 4th quarter, but without any noticeable upturn and with persistent margin pressure.
MM Food & Premium Packaging achieved a consistently strong performance due to productivity increases and cost reductions.
MM Pharma & Healthcare Packaging recorded market demand at the previous year's level during the 1st quarter, though earnings came in lower.
MM Board & Paper improved its earnings significantly compared with the weak prior-year figure. While capacity utilisation remained steady, the price level presented a heterogeneous picture.“
“In view of the continuing weak overall economic situation, we will further strengthen our competitiveness by reducing costs while increasing quality, sustainability and innovative strength.“, underlines Oswald.
INCOME STATEMENT
Adjusted operating profit rose by EUR 21.4 million from EUR 39.6 million to EUR 61.0 million. This increase resulted from the divisions MM Board & Paper and MM Food & Premium Packaging. The Group's adjusted operating margin was 5.8 % (Q1 2024: 3.9 %).
Financial income amounted to EUR 3.4 million (Q1 2024: EUR 6.6 million). The decline in financial expenses from EUR -21.4 million to EUR -15.9 million resulted in particular from a lower interest level for variable-interest financing.“Other financial result - net” changed from EUR -6.8 million to EUR -11.2 million, mainly owing to currency translations.
Profit before tax reached EUR 31.8 million after EUR 18.0 million in the previous year. Income tax expense amounted to EUR 10.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR 7.1 million), resulting in an effective Group tax rate of 33.6 % (Q1 2024: 39.6 %).
Profit for the period increased accordingly from EUR 10.9 million to EUR 21.1 million.
OUTLOOK
-----------------------------
Please find the detailed Press Release and the Report for the first quarter of 2025 as well as the CEO Audio-Q&A-Webcast on our website:
Forthcoming results:
For further information, please contact:
29.04.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment