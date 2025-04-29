EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Successful year 2024 for Ringmetall despite economic slowdown in year-end business

Group revenue down slightly by -3.7 percent to EUR 174.9 million, characterised by declining raw material prices

EBITDA increased significantly by 23.9 percent to EUR 23.7 million Economic and geopolitical influences increasingly characterise market development Munich, April 29, 2025 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, has closed 2024 in line with its annual guidance. In the year-end business, the company was confronted with increasingly adverse economic and geopolitical influences on the overall market, which have continued to date. At EUR 174.9 million, group revenue in 2024 was 3.7 percent below the previous year's level (2023: EUR 181.6 million). The decline in raw material prices over the course of the year and subdued demand had a weakening effect on revenues. The noticeably positive contribution to revenues and earnings from company acquisitions was offset by increasingly negative economic and geopolitical influences on business performance. At EUR 23.7 million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 23.9 percent higher than in the previous year (2023: EUR 19.2 million), which was burdened by the one-off effect from the sale of HSM. This results in an EBITDA margin on total operating output of 13.6 percent (2023: 10.6 percent). "On paper, we can be quite satisfied with the business performance in 2024. We have become much more agile operationally, which is primarily reflected in the fact that we can react to market changes even faster than before. This is also becoming increasingly important because, unfortunately, the market environment has changed rapidly over the course of the year," says Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "While we still perceived the market situation in the year-end business and the first weeks of 2025 as a slight economic headwind, the geopolitical situation is leading to increasingly noticeable uncertainty on the end customer side." The key figures for the 2024 financial year are as follows IFRS, in EUR `000 2024 2023 ∆ [abs.] ∆ [%] Group revenue 174.902 181.584 -6.682 -3,7% Total output (TO) 174.607 180.161 -5.554 -3,1% Gross profit 93.419 90.252 3.167 3,5% Gross profit margin (on TO) 53,5% 50,1% EBITDA 23.740 19.156 4.584 23,9% EBITDA margin (on TO) 13,6% 10,6% EBIT 15.589 11.289 4.300 38,1% EBIT margin (on TO) 8,9% 6,3% Consolidated net income for the year 11.210 6.330 4.880 77,1% Operating cash flow decreased by 13.5 percent compared to the previous year to EUR 19.1 million (2023: EUR 22.1 million). The decline is mainly due to higher working capital. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 11.8 million at the end of the year, up on the previous year's figure of EUR 6.8 million (31/12/2023). Equity also increased significantly to EUR 88.7 million (31/12/2023: EUR 79.2 million). The business unit Closure Systems, in which the company produces clamping rings, drum lids and other accessories for industrial drums, achieved revenues of EUR 121.4 million, which corresponds to a share of 69.4 percent. The impact of declining steel prices on revenues was clearly noticeable. As a result of targeted measures to increase efficiency, such as the optimization of material usage and lower reject rates, EBITDA amounted to EUR 21.5 million. In the Liner business unit, in which Ringmetall produces liners for industrial drums and other packaging units as well as packaging solutions for the beverage industry (e.g. bag-in-box systems), segment revenue totalled EUR 53.5 million, which corresponds to a 30.6 percent share of group revenues. Here too, declining raw material prices and subdued demand had a negative impact on segment revenue. By contrast, the acquisition of Peak Packaging in Poland in October 2024 and the acquisition of FIB Beer Systems in the Netherlands in November 2024 had a positive impact on revenues and earnings. However, demand for large container and liquid liners continued to develop positively, with the development of Peak Packaging in particular underpinning this positive trend. In detail, the development of the business units was as follows: IFRS, in EUR `000 2024 Closure systems Revenue 121.420 Total output (TO) 121.700 EBITDA 21.495 EBITDA margin (on TO) 17,7% Liner Revenue 53.482 Total output (TO) 52.907 EBITDA 7.483 EBITDA margin (on TO) 14,1% For the 2025 financial year, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 180 million and EUR 200 million with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million. The Management Board intends to concretise the guidance as the year progresses. The forecast is based on unchanged raw material prices and exchange rates compared to the end of 2024. It also does not include the effects of acquisitions planned for 2025, including the resulting transaction costs. The Annual Report 2024 is available for download on the company's website. Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at Contact: Ringmetall SE Phone: +49 (0) 89 45 220 98 0 E-mail: ... About the Ringmetall Group Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums for the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Ringmetall also offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the Group is represented by global production and sales offices in Germany, Finland, France, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, China and the USA.

