M1 Kliniken AG publishes preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year: Strong EBIT growth (+70%) and significant increase in earnings per share (+57%)

Berlin, April 29, 2025 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) has published its preliminary IFRS consolidated figures for the 2024 financial year. The Group once again recorded strong growth in its operating business and benefited from the continued high demand for beauty treatments and the consistent implementation of its efficiency strategy.
Key figures at a glance:
Five new clinics were opened in Germany and abroad in the past financial year. As a result, the M1 Group operates a total of 63 clinics in ten countries as at 31/12/2024 and is further expanding its market leadership in Europe and Australia in the field of beauty treatments.
Development of the segments:
The Beauty segment continues to be the Group's main growth driver:
The Trading segment also developed positively:
The financial result declined to EUR -0.5 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million) due to higher interest rates. Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by 53% to EUR 26.3 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 16.4 million).
Equity amounted to EUR 134.2 million as at 31/12/2024 (previous year: EUR 143.2 million). Due to the reduction in liabilities, the equity ratio rose from 67% to 71%, confirming the company's solid financial stability.
Outlook:
For the 2025 financial year, M1 Kliniken AG plans to systematically continue its profitable growth through the further expansion of national and international clinics. By 2029, annual revenue of EUR 200 to 300 million with an EBIT margin of at least 20% is targeted within the Beauty segment.
Current geopolitical developments do not affect the business activities of the M1 Group, as there are no operating locations in relevant regions and no supply or service relationships are affected.
About M1 Kliniken AG:
M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe and Australia. The Group offers products and services of the highest quality standards in the aesthetic and surgical fields. M1 currently offers beauty treatments at 63 clinics under the "M1 Med Beauty" brand. The M1 Schlossklinik for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe, with six operating theaters and 35 beds. M1 has been driving forward its internationalization since the end of 2018 and is currently represented in ten countries.
