Cherry SE publishes selected preliminary key figures for the first quarter of 2025 – in line with budget and, as planned, below the prior-year quarter

Munich, 29 April 2025 – Cherry SE announced preliminary financial performance indicators for the first quarter of 2025. Group revenue and adjusted Group EBITDA margin are in line with budget and, as planned, below the prior-year level, fully in line with the company's expectations.

Group sales in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to EUR 25.3 million, c. 16 % below Q1 2024 (EUR 30.3 million)

Adjusted EBITDA margin after three months stood at -8.0 %, compared to 2.8% in the prior-year period

Key performance indicators for Q1 2025 are in line with the assumptions underpinning the full-year 2025 forecast

CHERRY Americas was impacted by demand-side special effects in anticipation of U.S. tariffs CHERRY APAC delivered a pleasing performance, exceeding internal expectations in the first quarter At EUR 25.3 million, Cherry SE's consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2025 came in approximately 16% lower than the prior-year figure of EUR 30.3 million. This development was primarily driven by a slowdown in the U.S. peripherals business in anticipation of upcoming U.S. tariffs, as well as persistently weak sales in the switch segment. In contrast, CHERRY APAC delivered a strong performance, both in terms of revenue and continued progress in reducing inventory levels. The Digital Health & Solutions division recorded a year-on-year decline in the first quarter, primarily due to a base effect from the introduction of e-prescriptions in January 2024 and the invoicing of a major order at CHERRY Embedded Solutions. Additionally, the postponement of the electronic patient record (ePa) rollout from January to May 2025 contributed to the decline. Nevertheless, the division continues to hold positive growth prospects for the remainder of 2025. In the first three months of 2025, Cherry SE recorded an adjusted EBITDA margin of -8.0% (Q1 2024: 2.8%). As a result of the factors outlined above, profitability also fell short of the prior-year level. Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE, explains: "Given the ongoing global macroeconomic and political conditions, particularly in Germany, we adopted a conservative approach for the first quarter of 2025, which has been achieved. The trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe, especially with China, remain a daily challenge for the Group. However, we have found the best possible solutions. We continue to focus on strong growth opportunities in both the Peripherals and Digital Health businesses while maintaining strict cost management across the company. The extension of our agreement with UniCredit is a positive signal, both internally and externally, reaffirming that the path we have taken is 'right and feasible.'" Cherry SE issued its forecast for the 2025 financial year in an ad hoc announcement on 22 April 2025. The company expects consolidated revenue to be in the range of EUR 105 to 120 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3% to 6%. Cherry SE will release its Q1 report on 14 May 2025, available at About Cherry SE Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs. CHERRY's operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Chicago), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei). For more information, visit:

