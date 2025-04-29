Truecaller Introduces Scamfeed: A User-Powered Defense Against Scams
|
Truecaller introduces Scamfeed
“The power of community is paramount in the fight against scams," said Tonmoy Goswami, Product Director of New Initiatives at Truecaller . "Scamfeed harnesses the collective vigilance of millions of Truecaller users in India. By providing a safe space to share real experiences and warnings, we empower people to stay ahead of fraudsters, learn from each other, and ultimately protect themselves and their loved ones. It embodies our commitment to making communication smarter, safer and more efficient."
Whether it's phishing attempts, impersonation, dating app scams, or financial fraud, Scamfeed welcomes all stories. Users can post anonymously if they like and engage through threaded comments, rich media, and seamless sharing to external platforms like WhatsApp. It's the fastest, most authentic source for real-time scam updates powered entirely by the community.
Scamfeed also brings long-term strategic value to Truecaller. By nurturing a tight-knit, trust-based community around safety and transparency, Truecaller is fostering brand loyalty, user advocacy, and sustained engagement.
In a time when digital threats are constantly evolving, Truecaller is taking a bold step forward by turning its millions of users into its greatest line of defense. Scamfeed isn't just a feature; it's a movement. Scamfeed is now live on the Truecaller app and available to users in India, to be rolled out globally in the months to come.
About Truecaller
Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.
For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment