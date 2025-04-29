403
UN Chief Talks with Syrian Interim Foreign Minister
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a meeting on Monday with Syria’s interim Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, to address crucial issues such as the nation’s political evolution, humanitarian challenges, and economic renewal.
According to a statement from Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, the two leaders “discussed UN support for an inclusive political transition in Syria, efforts to increase humanitarian support for civilians in need across Syria, and work towards economic recovery and the progressive removal of sanctions.”
This discussion highlights the UN’s continuous involvement in supporting Syria through its prolonged crisis by encouraging inclusive reforms and improved living conditions.
The Secretary-General “reiterated the importance of inclusivity of the political process to meet the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians,” underscoring the need for Syrians to “peacefully, independently and democratically determine the future of their country, in line with the key principles listed in Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).”
Resolution 2254, passed in 2015, outlines a roadmap for a Syrian-led transformation, facilitated by the United Nations, with the goal of establishing a trustworthy, broad-based, and non-sectarian administration, along with a framework for a new constitution.
Furthermore, the statement revealed that “the Secretary-General expressed concern about violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.” This remark comes in light of intensified tensions in the region.
Following the collapse of the Assad government in December, Israel has significantly expanded its air operations against Syrian defense positions.
Additionally, Israeli forces seized the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights earlier that month, breaching the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.
This act extended Israel’s influence in the region, much of which it has controlled since the 1967 Middle East conflict.
