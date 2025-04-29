India sends its second-ever astronaut to ISS

India is set to send its second astronaut into space next month for the first time in 40 years. The last Indian to travel to space was Rakesh Sharma in 1984 aboard a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft.Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in May as part of the Axiom-4 mission. This private mission, operated by Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX and NASA, marks a historic milestone for India.Shukla was one of four astronauts chosen last year for India’s Gaganyaan program, which aims to send India’s first crewed mission to space. This will make Shukla the first Indian to visit the ISS and the first Indian astronaut to travel to space in over four decades.The Axiom-4 mission will provide Shukla with valuable experience in areas such as spaceflight operations, launch protocols, microgravity adaptation, and emergency preparedness, all of which will be crucial for India’s future crewed space missions.“India is ready for its next space milestone,” said Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Science and Technology. He highlighted India’s growing space capabilities, noting that partnerships with international organizations and missions like Gaganyaan reflect India’s ambition to become a global leader in space technology.In addition to the Gaganyaan mission, which has made significant progress in recent months, ISRO is preparing for other key projects. These include the Human Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (HLVM3) for Gaganyaan’s first uncrewed flight and a Test Vehicle-D2 mission to simulate an emergency abort scenario. ISRO will also be launching several new satellites, such as the EOS-09 and NISAR, later this year.

