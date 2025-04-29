403
Israel Is Committing Live-Streamed Genocide In Gaza - Amnesty International
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard said that the Israeli occupation forces are committing a "live-streamed genocide" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Callamard added in a report that Amnesty International has documented the genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza, explaining that Israel's system of apartheid and illegal occupation in the West Bank has devolved into escalating violence.
"States watched on as if powerless, as Israel killed thousands upon thousands of Palestinians, wiping out entire multigenerational families, destroying homes, livelihoods, hospitals and schools," Callamard added.
The Amnesty International Secretary General noted the escalating attacks on the International Criminal Court in recent months after it issued provisional measures orders in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, and after it issued an advisory opinion declaring the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, illegal.
Callamard stressed that all governments must do everything in their power to support international justice, hold perpetrators accountable, and protect the ICC and its staff from sanctions.
