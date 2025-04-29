403
Iran, IAEA Agree To Continue Negotiations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed to continue negotiations on outstanding issues related to the nuclear program.
This came during a meeting held by Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Deputy Head for International, Legal and Parliamentary affairs, Behrouz Kamalvandi, and Deputy Director General of IAEA and Head of the Department of Safeguards Massimo Aparo. The two sides agreed to continue negotiations on the method of following up on issues and implementing agreements.
During the meeting, Kamalvandi reviewed issues of concern to both sides, particularly those related to safeguards and outstanding issues. They agreed on the method of follow-up, as well as on continuing negotiations and implementing agreements.
The IAEA delegation's visit to Tehran comes amid Iran's ongoing negotiations with the United States regarding its nuclear program, mediated by Oman.
