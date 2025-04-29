403
Israel Wipes Out Entire Families In Gaza Over 94 Percent Of Victims Are Civilians - Euro-Med Monitor
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that the sharp escalation in Israel's targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip is deeply alarming.
Entire families, including women and children, are being killed at horrific rates, as the international community fails to stop the nearly 19-month-long genocide, Euro-Med Monitor said, adding that in just one week-between April 20 and 26-Israeli occupation killed 345 Palestinians and injured 770 others, according to field data indicating that at least 94% of the victims were civilians.
"Israel's deliberate targeting of simple shelters-including makeshift tents and half-destroyed homes-with heavy bombs or suicide drones and without any justified military necessity, reveals a systematic policy aimed at causing the highest possible number of civilian casualties," it said.
Euro-Med Monitor said that over the past few weeks, its field team has documented repeated instances of entire families being wiped out, as well as the deliberate targeting of specific families in a pattern suggesting a clear intent to annihilate them, stressing that civilian lives, including those of children and women, "are not collateral damage to be overlooked; these are real people with personal stories, deliberately and systematically killed without the Israeli acknowledgment of any legal or even moral obligations. Protecting civilian lives and holding those responsible accountable is a legal and moral duty the international community must not evade."
Israeli massacres against Palestinians have become a familiar sight, met with near-total silence despite the genocide essentially being livestreamed across the globe. It's as if the killing of Palestinian civilians-openly committed by Israel and its allies without fear of legal or moral consequences-has become an implicitly accepted reality within the international system.
Euro-Med Monitor also said "Israeli massacres against Palestinians have become a familiar sight, met with near-total silence despite the genocide essentially being livestreamed across the globe. It's as if the killing of Palestinian civilians-openly committed by Israel and its allies without fear of legal or moral consequences-has become an implicitly accepted reality within the international system."
"International indifference to this pattern of crimes is not merely a moral failure but a grave breach of the legal obligations of states and the international community. It transforms the mass killing of Palestinians from criminal acts into policies carried out openly before the entire world. Silence in the face of these crimes constitutes a clear failure to fulfill the legal duty to prevent genocide and punish its perpetrators, as mandated by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," it added.
Euro-Med Monitor called all states, individually and collectively, to fulfill their legal responsibilities by taking urgent action to stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip, through implementing effective measures to protect Palestinian civilians, ensuring Israel's compliance with international law and the decisions of the International Court of Justice; and holding Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinians.
It also urged the international community to impose economic, diplomatic, and military sanctions on Israel for its systematic and grave violations of international law. These sanctions should include an arms embargo; an end to all political, financial, and military support; freezing the assets of officials involved in crimes against Palestinians; imposing travel bans; and suspending trade privileges and bilateral agreements that provide Israel with economic benefits that enable its continued crimes, Euro-Med Monitor added. (
