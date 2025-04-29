Suryavanshi, 14, Dubbed 'Next Superstar' After Batting Records Tumble

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New Delhi: Teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi was touted as "Indian cricket's next superstar" on Tuesday after the 14-year-old's IPL century off 35 balls shattered batting records.

Left-handed opener Suryavanshi became the youngest player to hit a Twenty20 hundred in Rajasthan Royals' thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans on Monday. "It is like a dream," he said.

Suryavanshi, in his only third Indian Premier League match, scored the second fastest century in competition history, second only to Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton in 2013.

Nicknamed "Boss Baby", Suryavanshi has drawn instant comparisons with West Indies great Gayle who styled himself as the "Universe Boss".

Suryavanshi, who made headlines when bought by Rajasthan for $130,500 after a bidding war at the November auction when aged 13, has been fearless in the face of seasoned opponents.

He announced himself on debut earlier this month by launching his first ball in the IPL for six off experienced India pace bowler Shardul Thakur as on his way to a quickfire 34 off 20 balls.

Nine days later in Jaipur, Suryavanshi destroyed a bowling attack containing India's Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Washington Sundar, shredding reputations as he hit 94 of his 101 runs in boundaries -- 11 sixes and seven fours.

'Carnage'

"Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings", India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote on social media. "Well played!"

Suryavanshi took 28 in one over off veteran quick Sharma on his way to a 17-ball fifty.

He then gave Afghanistan pace bowler Karim Janat a debut to forget, blasting 30 runs -- three sixes and three fours -- off his first IPL over.

Rajasthan head coach Rahul Dravid, who has a broken leg, still managed to get out of his wheelchair to celebrate when Suryavanshi hit a six off Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan to bring up his century.

"Have you ever seen anything like this?" former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch posted on social media.

"What a talent!"

India's 1983 World Cup-winning batsman Kris Srikkanth lauded the teenager's "composure, class and courage" beyond his years, adding "Indian cricket's next superstar is here".

India's T20 skipper and Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav said it had been "carnage of an innings" and "absolutely insane!"

Suryavanshi, who can also bowl spin, comes from India's poorest state, Bihar.

He made his domestic debut aged only 12 in the Ranji Trophy in January 2024, then was selected for India's under-19 squad against a touring Australia team.

He promptly hit a 58-ball century -- the second fastest ton in youth Tests after England's Moeen Ali in 2005.