Those Supporting Pakistan Should Go There, Says Pawan Kalyan

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Tuesday that those speaking in favour of Pakistan should go to that country.

He found fault with those speaking in support of Pakistan despite the killing of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and remarked that those who love Pakistan should leave India.

He said that while the family members of the victims are saying that they were asked about their religion before they were killed, the so-called pseudo-secularists are stating that the terrorists did not ask about their religion.

“They are living in India but love Pakistan. I have seen some leaders speaking in debates. If you have so much love for Pakistan, please go to Pakistan,” he said.

The Jana Sena leader was addressing a meeting organised by the party at Mangalagiri to pay tributes to those killed in the April 22 terrorist attack.

The actor-politician announced Rs 50 lakh assistance on behalf of the party for the family of Madhusudhan Rao, a native of Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, who was killed in the terror attack.

“What harm had Madhudushan Rao caused to anyone. He was killed for going to Kashmir with his family. His wife said Kashmir is ours, and hence they went there,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said all Indians should speak in one voice on issues like terrorism and violence. Stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India, he said that no one should speak for votes and seats on such an issue.

The Deputy Chief Minister also remarked that it takes a lot of courage to speak the truth.“Hindus have only one country, and if they are not allowed to live here, where would they go?” he asked.

Pawan Kalyan also stated that many people were ridiculing him for speaking on national issues.“Many people think that if something happens somewhere, why should they bother. If the country's borders are not safe, this may have repercussions anywhere. That's why I speak for the nation and national security,” he said.

The Jana Sena leader told people that if a war situation comes, they should be ready. He also urged them to be on alert and counter those who may create communal discord.

“The national slogan of India is 'Satyameva Jayate', unlike America's 'In God We Trust'. We are beyond religion, we are beyond God. Truth is eternal,” he added.