Media reports India worrying about students’ deportation as Vance lands in Delhi
(MENAFN) India has raised concerns over the recent revocation of visas for Indian students in the US, coinciding with the visit of US Vice President J.D. Vance to New Delhi, according to reports from The Hindu. Vance arrived in the Indian capital on Monday for a three-day visit, during which he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The issue came to light after a survey by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) revealed that over 4,000 students had received visa revocation notices in the past two months, with 50% of those affected being from India. The surge in these visa cancellations appears to coincide with the launch of a new AI-driven program called “Catch and Revoke,” which targets students with social media content that could be seen as contradicting US foreign policy. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security has been conducting a nationwide crackdown on students flagged in police databases, resulting in visa terminations due to alleged violations of US immigration laws. However, the US government has denied that the actions are aimed specifically at Indian students.
Earlier this month, two Indian researchers were among the first to receive what have been described as “self-deportation” notices. Initially, India’s foreign ministry advised students to adhere to US laws. As more students were impacted, some have resorted to legal action to appeal the revocations.
Indian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, have confirmed that the Indian embassy and consulates are providing assistance to the affected students. In addition to visa terminations, Indian students are also facing potential legislation that could prevent them from staying in the US or working for up to a year after completing their studies. A new bill could eliminate a work authorization program for students, affecting an estimated 300,000 individuals.
