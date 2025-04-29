Death Toll From Iranian Port Blast Mounts To 70

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The death toll from the massive explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas port has risen to at least 70, with over 1,200 people injured, say media reports.

The blast occurred on Saturday in the Shahid Rajaee section of the port, Iran's largest container terminal. Efforts to extinguish the ensuing blaze have continued, with sporadic fires still breaking out due to winds and the presence of flammable materials in containers, Reuters reported.

“After bringing the major fire under control, rescue operations are ongoing,” Iran's state media quoted the governor of Hormozgan province as saying.

The process of removing damaged containers could take up to two weeks, officials indicated.

Iran's ISNA news agency reported Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni announced the conclusion of firefighting efforts, with local authorities managing the situation.

“There were failures to comply with safety protocols, and some individuals responsible have been summoned,” Momeni said.

Approximately, 22 people were still missing, and 22 bodies remained unidentified, the Hormozgan governor told state television.

