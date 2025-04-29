Espousing Peace Heart And Soul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Maulvi Gul Ahmad Ahmadi, a widely respected tribal elder in northwestern Nimroz province, has spent the past three decades mediating feuds and fostering peace in his community.

A staunch advocate for traditional jirgas, he believes disputes resolved through these assemblies bring greater satisfaction and reconciliation to all parties involved.

“Conflicts resolved through jirgas bring happiness and satisfaction to both parties,” says Ahmadi.

The jirga is a time-honored Afghan tradition – an assembly of tribal elders, religious scholars, and local representatives – to settle social, ethnic, politicaland cultural disputes. Its consensual approach often leads to outcomes more acceptable than formal legal rulings.

A life devoted to peacemaking

Ahmadi, originally from the Gulistan district in Farah province, spent his early years in Pakistan and Iran.“I studied up to the third grade in Pakistan before migrating to Iran, where I enrolled in a seminary.

“After the fall of the Dr. Najibullah government, we returned to Afghanistan, and I have since been living in Nimroz for over 34 years,” he said.

Alongside his informal role as a mediator, Ahmadi has held various governmental positions in the previous tenure of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan:



Customs director (3 years)

Head of the Electricity Department (7 months)

Deputy district chief for Chahar Burjak (7 months)

Director of public health (11 months) Customs director in Faryab province

He was later elected to the Nimroz Provincial Council in 2005 (1384), where he also served as deputy head, earning broad public support due to his community work.

E nduring power of jirga

According to Ahmadi, the jirga system has not only endured through centuries but has recently seen a resurgence.“This tradition has always been part of Afghan culture, but in the past three years, its use has grown significantly, producing positive results,” he said.“Just last year, a 35-year-old dispute in Nimroz was peacefully resolved through a jirga.”

He emphasizes that jirgas are a cornerstone of Afghan identity, noting that they often bring genuine reconciliation-something court verdicts cannot always achieve.

From family legacy to social mission

The influential elder recalled his involvement in conflict resolution began well before he began his formal political role.

“During my service in customs, electricity and district administration, I was helping people solve problems. I took the path my father and uncles had chosen. I followed them like a student and will continue this mission for the rest of my life.”

Thanks to years of participation in dispute resolution efforts, Ahmadi has gained experience from seasoned tribal elders and religious scholars. Today, he is one of the most trusted figures in Nimroz for mediating sensitive disputes.

Hundreds of cases addressed

While Ahmadi does not keep a precise count, he estimates he has mediated hundreds of cases over the past three years. These include family disputes, tribal conflicts, domestic violence, divorce cases, murders, financial issues and traffic accidents.

“Many people prefer jirgas because court proceedings can be slow and lengthy. Judges often refer parties to us, or people come directly,” he explained.

Approach based on teamwork

Ahmadi outlines his typical process:“When one or both sides approach me, I start by thoroughly understanding the issue. I meet each party separately to better grasp the situation and find a common ground.”

He stressed the importance of collective decision-making:“No one can do everything alone. I work with a team of scholars, elders and sometimes government officials. We hold joint consultations and most of these sessions have successfully resolved the issues at hand.”

Quick, acceptable solutions

Ahmadi thinks jirgas yield faster and more acceptable outcomes than courts.“In court, one party usually wins and the other loses. But in a jirga, both sides feel heard and often agree to reconcile. They even forgive each other and celebrate together afterward,” he commented.

Asked whether anyone has ever rejected a jirga decision, he responded:

“So far, no jirga decision has been rejected outright. In rare cases where hesitation exists, we revisit the parties two or three times, explain the reasoning, and listen to their concerns. These cases, too, were eventually resolved.”

Trusted across borders

Ahmadi's reputation extends beyond Nimroz. He has mediated disputes in several provinces, even internationally.

“In Farah, I helped resolve a case involving the murder of three youngsters. In Herat, I worked on economic disputes; in Helmand, longstanding tribal tensions; in Kandahar, both murder and traffic incidents.

“Just before Ramadan, I was invited to Paktia to sort out a traffic case. Six months ago, I was part of a delegation that traveled to Bandar Abbas, Iran, to help end a decades-old feud, which was resolved peacefully.”

A message for youth

Ahmadi hopes for a future free from conflict at both family and societal levels - a prerequisite for peace and prosperity.

“My message to youth is: Never give up, no matter how formidable challenges are. Never put down the pen. With knowledge, we can rebuild this country. Education is the key to fighting ignorance and darkness. Without it, we will fall behind.”

He believes educated youth can transform society, gain wisdom and eliminate internal divisions.“Human problems can be solved through knowledge,” he concluded.

