Hanif Meets Top UN Diplomat

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif has met UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.

The two sides discussed the continuation of humanitarian aid, taking into account the core needs and priorities of the Afghan people, as well as the current focus of the international community and aid agencies.

A statement from the Ministry of Economy (MoE) said the meeting also covered the reintegration of returning refugees through joint efforts on infrastructure and public welfare projects in designated residential areas across various provinces.

Additionally, the discussions covered strategies to address climate change impacts and support farmers through alternative livelihood programmes.

The UN official pledged continued cooperation with the ministry, the statement concluded.

