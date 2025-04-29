403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAB Delivers 49% Growth In Q1 2025 Net Profit, Driven By Strong Business Momentum And Growth In Assets
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Q1 2025 Highlights:
-
Total assets stood at AED 23.4 billion for Q1 2025 representing a growth of 9% compared to December 2024. This was driven by the 8% growth in loans, advances, and Islamic financing & 13% growth in Investments.
Net profit reported at AED 102 million for Q1 2025, up 49% yoy. Earnings per share rose to AED 0.05 per share in Q1 2025 compared to AED 0.03 in the corresponding prior year period.
Capital position remains robust with CET1 ratio at 12.6% and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 17.1%.
UAB's liquidity profile remains strong as evidenced by an advances to stable resources ratio of 73.7% and an eligible liquid asset ratio of 18.0%; both comfortably above regulatory thresholds.
Gross NPL ratio improved to 4% (from 4.8% in the prior year) with an adequate coverage of 118%.
UAB has investment grade ratings from both, Fitch (BBB+) and Moody's (Baa3), after being upgraded by the latter in September 2024, with the outlook maintained on 'Positive'.
Fitch upgraded United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-' and affirmed Long-term Ratings at 'BBB+', outlook Stable
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment