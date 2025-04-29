403
Indian Premier talks to Musk before of Vance’s visit
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed on Friday that he had a phone conversation with Elon Musk to discuss various matters, including potential collaboration in technology and innovation. The call comes ahead of the upcoming visit of US Vice President J.D. Vance to New Delhi next week, where trade issues between the two countries are expected to be addressed.
"India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," Modi wrote on X.
The phone call follows Modi's meeting with Musk during a two-day visit to the US in February, where they talked about strengthening ties between India and the US in areas like space exploration, artificial intelligence, innovation, sustainable development, and emerging technologies. They also explored ways to enhance cooperation in entrepreneurship and governance.
Musk's companies, SpaceX and Tesla, have been making strides in India. SpaceX has already signed agreements with major telecom companies in India, such as Reliance Jio and Airtel, to launch Starlink internet services. Tesla, following the February meeting, began hiring in India, with job postings for roles in customer service and backend positions appearing on LinkedIn.
In the meantime, India is in discussions with the US to finalize a trade deal that could help avoid higher reciprocal tariffs. The two nations have set a deadline to complete the agreement, according to reports from Indian government officials.
