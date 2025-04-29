403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan, Iran Reinforce Strategic Ties
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev and Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian renewed their nations' pledge to deepen their strategic cooperation during a meeting on Monday.
Speaking at a joint press conference held in Baku, Aliyev reaffirmed the importance of elevating the bilateral relationship, emphasizing, “Our goal, our primary goal is to raise Azerbaijani-Iranian interstate relations to a higher level.”
He mentioned that relevant directives had already been issued and expressed full confidence in their successful execution.
Aliyev underscored the enduring historical ties of camaraderie and solidarity between the Azerbaijani and Iranian peoples.
He pointed out that the collaboration between the two states is advancing steadily, rooted in a strong and lasting foundation.
During their discussions earlier in the day, the two presidents addressed numerous significant matters and shared perspectives, which further solidified the “strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.”
Aliyev also welcomed Pezeshkian’s visit, accompanied by a sizable delegation, and praised the formalization of several agreements as a demonstration of mutual respect and stronger bilateral engagement.
A key highlight of their dialogue was the review of the North-South transport corridor initiative.
Aliyev stressed the importance of the project for all participant nations and noted that Azerbaijan has completed the essential infrastructure on its own territory.
He added that the country is now expanding its transport systems to meet the demands of growing freight movement, ensuring the corridor’s continued development and effectiveness.
Speaking at a joint press conference held in Baku, Aliyev reaffirmed the importance of elevating the bilateral relationship, emphasizing, “Our goal, our primary goal is to raise Azerbaijani-Iranian interstate relations to a higher level.”
He mentioned that relevant directives had already been issued and expressed full confidence in their successful execution.
Aliyev underscored the enduring historical ties of camaraderie and solidarity between the Azerbaijani and Iranian peoples.
He pointed out that the collaboration between the two states is advancing steadily, rooted in a strong and lasting foundation.
During their discussions earlier in the day, the two presidents addressed numerous significant matters and shared perspectives, which further solidified the “strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.”
Aliyev also welcomed Pezeshkian’s visit, accompanied by a sizable delegation, and praised the formalization of several agreements as a demonstration of mutual respect and stronger bilateral engagement.
A key highlight of their dialogue was the review of the North-South transport corridor initiative.
Aliyev stressed the importance of the project for all participant nations and noted that Azerbaijan has completed the essential infrastructure on its own territory.
He added that the country is now expanding its transport systems to meet the demands of growing freight movement, ensuring the corridor’s continued development and effectiveness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment